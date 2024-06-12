Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 661 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 270.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,921,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,479,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,579,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $248.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

