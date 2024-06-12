Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 19.5% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Barclays by 16.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

