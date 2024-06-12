Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

