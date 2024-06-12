Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,317.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.04 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GLPG. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

