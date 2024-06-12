Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $124,000 Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $5,543,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $2,810,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 303,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

