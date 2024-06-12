Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFINFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Qifu Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Qifu Technology stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFINGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

