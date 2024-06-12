Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Qifu Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Qifu Technology Stock Performance
Qifu Technology stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
