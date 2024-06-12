Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.
Korea Electric Power Price Performance
KEP opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
