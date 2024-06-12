BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $47.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 288,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.