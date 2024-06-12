BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.15.

TSE:BCE traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.13. 1,143,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.60. BCE has a 12 month low of C$43.96 and a 12 month high of C$61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

