BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $111.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

