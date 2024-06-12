Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 393687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.63 ($0.06).

Blackbird Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.08. The company has a market cap of £16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

