BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 128,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,452. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.