BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
BGY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 13,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.60.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is a Dividend King?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.