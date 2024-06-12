BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

BGY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 13,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

