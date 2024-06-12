BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.