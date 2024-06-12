BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

