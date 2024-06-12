BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,008. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
