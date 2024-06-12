BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 116,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

