BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BSTZ stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

