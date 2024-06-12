BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 23,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,938. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
