Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 1.8%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 229,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 345,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Antony Wood sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

