Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 783.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 245.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 361,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Blue Bird by 279.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

