Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCN. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2,408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 327,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 314,072 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 83.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 249,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 471,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,776. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

