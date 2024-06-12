BMO Capital Markets Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $79.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. 3,907,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,685,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $687,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 158,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 18,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

