Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.63 and last traded at $190.57. 1,197,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,806,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.24.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

