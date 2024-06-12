Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Frank H. Kenan II Purchases 30,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) Director Frank H. Kenan II bought 30,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $420,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 0.5 %

Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $437.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 4.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 568,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

BOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

