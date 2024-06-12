Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.57

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.57 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 921333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

