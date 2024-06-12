Braidwell LP Boosts Stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Braidwell LP grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,988 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned 1.34% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APGE traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 68,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

