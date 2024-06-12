Braidwell LP Takes Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 415.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 462,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 376,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

