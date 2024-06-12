BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 353,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 782,610 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,157 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

