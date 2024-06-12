BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Invests $85.99 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 587,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,994,000. PDD accounts for 68.3% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PDD traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,265,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,376. The company has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $164.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

About PDD

Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

