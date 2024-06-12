Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Broadcom updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $34.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,495.51. 5,333,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,505.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,342.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,240.65. The company has a market cap of $693.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

