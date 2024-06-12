Brokerages Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT at $90.78

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.78.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,649,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,894,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,198,420 over the last 90 days. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after buying an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

