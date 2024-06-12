Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $66.00

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 760.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

