Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target at $5.00

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Telos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLS

Telos Trading Down 4.9 %

Telos stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $276.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Telos

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.