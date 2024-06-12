Brokers Offer Predictions for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 301,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.