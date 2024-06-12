Brokers Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAC. Eight Capital upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.40 million, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.15. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$28.88.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,611 shares of company stock worth $54,178 in the last three months. 7.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

