Brokers Set Expectations for ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

PRA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE PRA opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

