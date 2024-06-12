BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 65.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -178.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

BRT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 3,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.86 million, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $92,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,726,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937,730.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 5,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $92,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,726,331 shares in the company, valued at $62,937,730.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,470,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,491. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

