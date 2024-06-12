Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.08. 1,643,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.