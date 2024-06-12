Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.43 and last traded at $156.29. 731,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,505,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.92. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

