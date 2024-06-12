C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Up 1.7%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 23,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 6,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C-Com Satellite Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.