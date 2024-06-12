C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 4,860.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 541.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

