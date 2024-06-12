Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Sold by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,753 shares during the quarter. Cabaletta Bio makes up approximately 3.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $43,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of CABA traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 749,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,235. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $620.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

