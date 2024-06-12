Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading 16.9% Higher

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.94. 815,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,025,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after buying an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 403,953 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

