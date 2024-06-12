Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.10 Per Share

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cake Box Price Performance

LON CBOX remained flat at GBX 175 ($2.23) on Wednesday. 98,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,207. The company has a market capitalization of £70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.42).

Get Cake Box alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday.

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.