Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,774. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.