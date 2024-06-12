Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,929. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

