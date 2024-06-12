Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.61. 7,465,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,395,245. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$34.92 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a market cap of C$52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. Insiders sold a total of 55,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,630 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

