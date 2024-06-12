CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Up 20%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 191,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 77,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$16.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

