Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.95. 565,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,242,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,594.92% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

